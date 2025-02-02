Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

