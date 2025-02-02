Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vallourec Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
About Vallourec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vallourec
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.