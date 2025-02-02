Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Drops By 31.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 137.61% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.