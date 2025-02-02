Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $260.48 million for the quarter.

Autohome Trading Down 4.7 %

Autohome stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

