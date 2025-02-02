Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $260.48 million for the quarter.
Autohome Trading Down 4.7 %
Autohome stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.
Autohome Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
