Mondelez International (MDLZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

