Enova International (ENVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $731.05 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International Stock Down 1.1 %

Enova International stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,125,389.75. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,166. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

