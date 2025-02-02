Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $67.24 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
