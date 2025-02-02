BP (BP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $45.65 billion for the quarter.

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

BP opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

