IDEX (IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2025

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.19 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.