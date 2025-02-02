IDEX (IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $224.19 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
