Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $226.64 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

