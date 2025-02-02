Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

