BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BCB Bancorp news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,067.72. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.