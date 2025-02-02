Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $674.00 to $665.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.69.

Lennox International stock opened at $591.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.56. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $412.09 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 142.64% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 23.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.52, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,038.72. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $793,228. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 388.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

