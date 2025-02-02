Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $28,817.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,185.13. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $71,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,899.20. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,490 shares of company stock worth $316,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

