Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 314.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 419,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 288,662 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

