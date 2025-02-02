Head-To-Head Contrast: Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) vs. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CXApp and Paycor HCM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp $7.37 million 3.37 -$53.62 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $654.95 million 6.07 -$58.94 million ($0.26) -85.12

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

CXApp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CXApp and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paycor HCM 1 13 4 0 2.17

Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $21.81, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than CXApp.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp -751.90% -281.11% -158.66% Paycor HCM -6.72% 3.41% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats CXApp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

