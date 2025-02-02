Head to Head Comparison: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Smart Powerr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $414.29 million 1.36 -$99.81 million ($2.25) -3.06 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$750,000.00 ($0.14) -4.64

Analyst Ratings

Smart Powerr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accolade and Smart Powerr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 12 1 0 2.08 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -40.36% -20.74% -11.33% Smart Powerr N/A -1.08% -0.87%

Summary

Accolade beats Smart Powerr on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion services to commercial customers; and navigation, care, and advocacy solutions. In addition, the company offers medical consultations that connect patients to qualified condition-specific specialists for adult and pediatric care; and primary care and mental health support solutions. It serves employers who provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

