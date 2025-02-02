Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 228.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
