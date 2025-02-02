Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Privia Health Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 228.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

