Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) versus Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Head to Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Revelyst”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $6.13 million 15.19 -$30.22 million ($0.42) -4.83 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

Revelyst has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wrap Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -394.21% -480.59% -71.11% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revelyst beats Wrap Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

