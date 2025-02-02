Analyzing CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) and Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CERo Therapeutics and Atyr PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CERo Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atyr PHARMA
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Atyr PHARMA has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 398.70%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CERo Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-108.43%
|Atyr PHARMA
|N/A
|-79.44%
|-59.16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Atyr PHARMA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CERo Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.54 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Atyr PHARMA
|$350,000.00
|925.74
|-$50.39 million
|($0.94)
|-4.11
CERo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atyr PHARMA.
Risk and Volatility
CERo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Atyr PHARMA beats CERo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CERo Therapeutics
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
About Atyr PHARMA
aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
