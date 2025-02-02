TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$207.43.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$191.54 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$173.25 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$202.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$199.45.

In related news, Director Debra Kelly-Ennis acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$199.76 per share, with a total value of C$59,927.77. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.00, for a total value of C$218,000.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,868 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

