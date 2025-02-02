Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,630,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB opened at $207.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $131.31 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

