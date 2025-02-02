George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$252.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$253.00 to C$266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded George Weston from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$218.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WN

George Weston Price Performance

Insider Transactions at George Weston

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$224.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$225.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$166.78 and a 1-year high of C$239.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total transaction of C$35,317.50. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total transaction of C$2,249,513.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,420 in the last three months. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.