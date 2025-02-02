Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $820.33.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $2,724,231. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 37,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $637.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

