Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.16. Adient has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.