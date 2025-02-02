Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Financial cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.54. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$18.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.12). Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

