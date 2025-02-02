Q1 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.15. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

