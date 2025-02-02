FY2027 Earnings Estimate for AVDL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,895. This trade represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $199,545.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,895.36. This represents a 36.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

