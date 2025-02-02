National Bankshares Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

CS opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.39. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$6.23 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total value of C$424,804.43. Insiders sold a total of 843,250 shares of company stock worth $8,656,280 over the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

