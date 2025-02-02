Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTC.A opened at C$163.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$154.06.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.