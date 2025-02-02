Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gerdes Energy Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.44.

CNQ stock opened at C$44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.07, for a total transaction of C$818,254.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,640. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

