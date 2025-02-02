HC Wainwright Predicts Gossamer Bio FY2029 Earnings

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

GOSS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 204.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,046,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,335,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 67.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

