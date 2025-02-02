Q2 EPS Estimate for Franklin Resources Decreased by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 148.84%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

