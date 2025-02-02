Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.2 %

CS opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total transaction of C$424,804.43. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,280. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

