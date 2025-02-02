Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$182.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTC.A opened at C$163.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$169.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.