The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THG opened at $152.89 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,951,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

