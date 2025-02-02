Diodes (DIOD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Diodes has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.