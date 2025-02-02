Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

