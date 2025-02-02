Raymond James Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$24.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Canfor Trading Up 0.1 %

Canfor Company Profile

TSE CFP opened at C$15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

