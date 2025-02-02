Tenable (TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $231.81 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable Stock Down 0.3 %

Tenable stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

