Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$290.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$270.00 to C$290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$252.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$279.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.9 %

BYD stock opened at C$238.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$217.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.80. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

