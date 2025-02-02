TD Securities Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$31.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.88.

Shares of BCE opened at C$34.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.57. The stock has a market cap of C$31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a twelve month low of C$31.43 and a twelve month high of C$54.89.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

