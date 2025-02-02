Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $449.86 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $223.06 and a one year high of $317.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $302.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.