Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $449.86 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $223.06 and a one year high of $317.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average of $292.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.
Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Essex Property Trust Company Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
