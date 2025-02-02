Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$29.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

