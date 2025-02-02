Mueller Industries (MLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Mueller Industries to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

MLI stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Report on MLI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. This trade represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.