Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.50.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.82.

BIR opened at C$5.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 31,400 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$157,628.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,488 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

