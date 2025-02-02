Cormark Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a C$24.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.38.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AYA stock opened at C$11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

