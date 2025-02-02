National Bankshares Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$151.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$160.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$119.08 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.01 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.34. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.