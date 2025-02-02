AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.
In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$336,540.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$4,945,528.67. Insiders sold 545,085 shares of company stock worth $6,071,247 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
