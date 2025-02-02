CIBC Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$58.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ATB Capital cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$748.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$37.61 and a 1-year high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.40). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

