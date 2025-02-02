Omnicom Group (OMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OMC stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
