Omnicom Group (OMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.